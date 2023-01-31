Presidential Election: Only God Can Save Nigeria From Tinubu’s Plan – Daniel Bwala

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for president, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, aims to wreak havoc during the 2023 presidential election, according to the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organization, which said that Nigeria requires divine intervention to protect the populace.

Last week, Tinubu attributed the country’s ongoing gasoline shortage to the Peoples Democratic Party’s years of mismanagement (PDP). He blamed both the country and the shortage of the new naira notes on the PDP, claiming that during its 16 years in power, the PDP paved the way for the shortage by granting import permits to friends for premium motor spirit (PMS), who are now causing shortages in the nation. Daniel Bwala, a representative for the Atiku Campaign Organization, questioned Tinubu’s decision to blame the PDP when his party is in command of federal governance in an interview with the Daily Independent.

He claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to permit him to rig the 2023 presidential election was the cause of Tinubu’s outburst. He attributed the scarcity to the opposition, claiming that “The APC is a very ambiguous political group.”

Given that the government does not want to cave in to Asiwaju Tinub’s demands for election fraud, this clearly illustrates the issue he is facing. President Buhari promised the United Nations that he would leave a legacy of free and fair elections, thus I think it will be difficult for the federal government to hold credible elections in 2023. “Providing a platform where people may select their leaders based on their ideas and convictions, not on party affiliation, is one of the clearest ways to ensure free and fair elections,”

