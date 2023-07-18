Presidential Election In Lagos Was Compromised By INEC & Official Results Are At Variance- Farotimi
One of the frontiers of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign, Dele Farotimi has spoken about the 2023 presidential election
Although the election has come and gone but it is still very much talked about across the country
It is no longer news that matters relating to the elections are currently at the presidential election petition court
The labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi and the peoples Democratic Party PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar are presently challenging the results and the outcome of the elections
Farotimi, on Tuesday, said that the presidential election that went down in Lagos was heavily compromised by the independent national Electoral Commission, INEC
It would be recalled that the independent national Electoral Commission, INEC announced the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi as the winner of the presidential election in the state
Dele Farotimi said that the election was compromised and that is why the results are at variance with the facts as complied from the PU level forms EC8A
See his post here
Bodeblogs (
)