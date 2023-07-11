Presidential Election: Even If Peter Obi Concedes Defeat, We Will Not Accept -Charly Boy Says

As reported by Daily Post, Maverick singer, Charles Oputa fondly known as Charly Boy, has taken to his official social media handle to say that even if Peter Obi of the Labour Party concedes defeat to President Bola Tinubu of the ruling APC, they will not accept.

Recall that the victory of President Tinubu is currently being challenged in court by Peter Obi and the Labour Party.

Charly Boy warned the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, against conceding defeat to President Bola Tinubu. According to Charly Boy, he and other supporters of the LP would not agree to any arrangement, even if the LP candidate chose to withdraw their petitions at the Presidential Election Tribunal against President Tinubu.

He expressed that in the event of judicial failure, supporters of Obi would consider alternative courses of actions. He opined that a revolution will soon happen in Nigeria.

Charly Boy: “U know smtin? Even if Peter Okwute Obi come tell us say make we move on from the 2023 yeye selection wey Yakubu mess up, Obidients no go gree sam sam. I Dey tell many people say, wetin wan happen wey don overdue to happen for Nigeria pass Peter Obi. Nigeria must be great for once…. “

Picture credit: Google

