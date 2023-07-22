Presidential Election: Don’t Subvert The Will Of Nigerians – Peter Obi, LP Tells Tribunal

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate in the last election and its Party have asked the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to reject President Bola Tinubu’s and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) invitation to subvert Nigerians’ will by dishonestly upholding the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

In their final written address to the PEPC, the petitioners implored the court not to turn a blind eye to constitutional infractions that characterised the disputed election, as doing so would be a dereliction of duty.

The petitioners accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of failing to comply with the law by refusing to provide them with certified copies of the ‘top copies (Electoral operations’ copies’) of the Forms EC8A in the polling unit under paragraph 39 of the regulations and guidelines in their joint final address filed on July 20,2023.

“Apart from the blatant refusal to comply with the mandatory requirements of the law, the certified copies of the results of the election given to the petitioners by INEC, manifestly show that the purported Forms EC8As in several polling units were affected by mutilations, cancellations, alterations, and outright swapping of votes in favour of President Tinubu and the APC against the Petitioner,” said lead counsel to the petitioners, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), who filed the document.

Source: The Sun

