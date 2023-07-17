NEWS

Presidential Election: Don’t Cancel Our Victory Over 25% Vote In FCT- Tinubu, Shettima Begs Tribunal

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 362 1 minute read

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima have urged the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal not to annul the presidential election on February 25, 2023. Tinubu and Shettima both stated that the tribunal should not cancel the presidential election due to the dispute regarding the 25% in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

They were urging the tribunal to reject the plea of the Labour Party, LP, and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi. Their final address was delivered by their principal lawyer, Wole Olanipekun. In his speech, Olanipekun called the opponents’ arguments and witness testimony “frivolous, bogus, and based on hearsay.”

He requested that the court dismiss the petition because it lacked both merit and substance. He emphasised that the petitioners’ “remote” contention that Tinubu and Shettima’s election should be cancelled because they did not receive 25% or one-quarter of the votes cast in the FCT was not supported by any fact known to the law, as the use of “and” in the constitution is conjunctive, not disjunctive.

“The appellant sadly failed to recognise that judges do not act like oracles of life, who frequently engage in crystal gazing and then proclaim a new Oba in succession to a deceased Oba.” “Judges cannot perform miracles in the handling of civil claims, and at the very least cannot fabricate evidence to help a plaintiff win his case,” he stated.

Source: DAILY POST

Sheriff_Views (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 362 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Alleged certificate forgery: Classmate, teacher testify for Senator at Kaduna tribunal

9 mins ago

God leading Delta state; nobody directing my administration: Gov Oborevwori

13 mins ago

2023: Nullifying Election On The Basis Of 25% FCT Votes Could Lead To Chaos – Tinubu Tells Tribunal

21 mins ago

I saw an advert from the Bayero University in Kano and I became worried- Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button