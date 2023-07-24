Presidential Election: Any Rerun Poll Should Be Between Atiku And I – Tinubu Tells Court

President Bola Tinubu has petitioned the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Abuja to exclude the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and his party from any rerun presidential election, claiming that only he and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, are constitutionally qualified to contest.

Tinubu contended that if the Supreme Court invalidates the presidential election on February 25, 2023, Obi and his party will be ineligible to run again. Tinubu chastised both Obi and LP for petitioning the court to annul the election and order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to hold a second poll in which he, Shettima, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not take part. He claimed that if the remedy was granted, Obi and LP would receive no benefit because they were lawfully precluded from contesting the rerun election.

While citing alleged concerns of substantial non-compliance with electoral rules, corrupt practises, and non-qualification, among other things, Obi and LP, on the one side, and Atiku and PDP, on the other, had requested the court to annul the election in their applications. Both Obi and Atiku are claiming victory on the basis that they received a majority of valid votes cast in the election. Alternatively, they asked the court to order a re-run election to determine the true winner of the race.

However, Tinubu claimed that the petitioners’ evidence did not support their allegations of non-compliance and corruption sufficient to invalidate his election in his final written response to the petition by Obi and LP, which was presented by his attorney, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN).But he continued, “In the extremely unlikely event that the election of February 25, 2023 is nullified, the only candidates constitutionally mandated to contest any subsequent election shall be the second respondent and the candidate of the PDP who came second, by scoring the next majority of votes in the highest number of states (19 states), to the first petitioner’s 16 states, and also coming second by plurality of votes, having scored 6,984,520, far and above the first petitioner’s 6,101,533 votes.

Source: THISDAY

