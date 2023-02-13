This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Presidential Candidates Of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Debunks Report On Marrying New Wife

The former Lagos State Governor and Presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has debunked the report that has gone viral on social media that he is getting married to a new wife.

Recall, an online report revealed that the Presidential candidate of APC will be getting married to a young lady from the northern part of Nigeria this month.

According to The Nation, while debunking the report, the media aide to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Mr Tunde Rahman, on Sunday in Abuja, in a statement released, debunked the report, said, it was fake and groundless news.

“We have seen the fake news that has gone viral on social media purporting that the All Progressive Congress Presidential Candidate , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is set to take a new wife. This is what it is: fake and groundless news.” Part of the statement read.

Asiwaju Tinubu said, he has continued to enjoy his blissful marriage with his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Source: The Nation.

Content created and supplied by: Ijoyemedia. (via 50minds

News )

#Presidential #Candidates #APC #Asiwaju #Bola #Tinubu #Debunks #Report #Marrying #WifePresidential Candidates Of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Debunks Report On Marrying New Wife Publish on 2023-02-13 05:33:07