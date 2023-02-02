This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Presidential Candidate, Wike Frustrated, Lacks Integrity, Says PCC

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential campaign council, in Rivers State, has criticized the Governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, for withdrawing his clearance for the party’s presidential campaign to take place in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa, the state PDP PCC’s spokesman, said as much in an interview with THE PUNCH. He said that the Governor lacked integrity for not announcing his chosen presidential candidate in January as he had promised.

According to Nwibubasa, all signs point to the Governor becoming more and more agitated.

The PDP’s request for permission to organise a rally in the state on February 11, 2023, was denied on Wednesday by the state government.

The cancellation was stated in a letter delivered to Aminu Tambuwal, the Director General of the PDP PCC, and signed by the state commissioner for sports, Christopher Green.

According to the letter, the state government had access to reliable evidence demonstrating that the PDP PCC was coordinating with an APC sub-group in the state.

According to Evidence available to the government, the APC’s actions in the state have always been marred by violence, mostly as a result of unresolved internal disputes in the party.

