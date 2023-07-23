Presidential Candidate Peter Obi Stands Firm Against APC’s Anarchy Threat in Election Petition Court

According to Sun paper, it was reported that in response to the ongoing case at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the February 25 election, has addressed the All Progressives Congress (APC) representatives, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima. These representatives expressed concerns that a particular interpretation of the Electoral Act, Section 134, could lead to anarchy if ruled against them.

President Tinubu’s legal team, led by Wole Olanipekun (SAN), had warned that any interpretation contrary to theirs would result in chaos, absurdity, and even threaten the intentions of the legislature.

However, Mr. Peter Obi’s legal team, led by Dr. Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) and Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), disagreed with this view. They argued that anarchy is more likely to occur when the rule of law is disregarded or undermined, as it creates a situation where lawlessness prevails.

Obi’s legal team raised concerns over the alarming statements made by the second and third respondents, accusing them of attempting to blackmail and undermine the country’s judicial system and constitutional principles. They pointed out that the petitioner’s pursuit of a challenge based on Section 134(1)(b) of the Electoral Act 2022 should not be deemed offensive, as it is within their rights.

The legal team attributed the respondents’ heated reactions to desperation, cautioning that such extreme behavior can be highly dangerous. They emphasized that the petitioner, Mr. Peter Obi, maintains discipline, a peaceful disposition, and a belief in upholding the rule of law, and thus would not resort to any form of insecurity or anarchy.

In conclusion, Obi’s legal team dismissed the respondents’ threats as pointless and unnecessary, urging them to respect the rule of law as any disregard for it could lead to a breakdown of order and stability.

