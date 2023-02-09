Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso Arrives Niger Republic, Meets With Current And Ex-Presidents

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following the recent proceedings of the upcoming General Election in the next two weeks, the presidential Candidates from all Political parties are fighting to seek for support from Nigerians and neighboring countries. The Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Democratic, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso has paid a Homage Visit to the Incumbent president of Niger Republic and the former President in Niamey.

Here is the screenshot evidence of the post on social media below.

Credit: Kwankwasiyya/ Instagram.

The Kwankwasiyya Instagram page posted the video of his arrival and wrote; “The National Leader and Presidential Candidate of the NNPP, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, PhD, FNSE paid courtesy calls on His Excellency, Mohamed Bazoum, The President of Niger Republic and his predecessor, His Excellency, Mahamadou Issoufou, at their residences in Niamey, on Saturday”

“The visit bordered on their longstanding relationship from his days as Governor of Kano State”

It is indeed a great day for Kwankwaso and his people in Niger Republic today.

Legendary (

)