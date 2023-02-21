Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar Meets With The Former President Of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar recently met with the former President of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki.

The former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar posted the new pictures of himself with Thabo Mbeki on his official Facebook page. Check out the screen capture of the post below;

According to his statement recently, Atiku Abubakar said; “I just finished a meeting with the Commonwealth Observer Group to Nigeria, led by His Excellency Thabo Mbeki, former President of South Africa”.

In addition, Atiku Abubakar said; “We had rich diplomatic conversations, and it was a good opportunity to keep up with President Mbeki”.

Below are the recent pictures of Atiku Abubakar with Thabo Mbeki,

However, Atiku Abubakar and Thabo Mbeki discussed some important issues regarding the continuity of Nigeria.

Nevertheless, Thabo Mbeki has been a role model to many people in South Africa. He has also been a role model to other people who have developed an interest in politics.

