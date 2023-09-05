President Tribunal: PDP Staff Resort To Prayers Over Atiku’s Petition Against Tinubu

Employees working at the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have turned to prayer in anticipation of the upcoming judgment from the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) scheduled for Wednesday.

As previously reported by vanguard , the presidential tribunal has confirmed September 6 as the date for delivering its ruling on the petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election. Umar Bangari, the Court of Appeal Registrar, verified this information and announced that interested television stations will have the opportunity to broadcast the court proceedings. He also assured that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and trouble-free delivery of the judgment for the three petitions.

In preparation for the judgment, PDP staff members began a prayer session around 1:00 pm at the PDP Chapel located in Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, on Tuesday. The prayer session was still ongoing at the time of this report.

Sources who were present at the prayer session and spoke with Vanguard indicated that PDP staff members were engaged in a series of prayers, seeking divine intervention as the Presidential Election Petition Court delivers its judgment on the case filed by the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

