NEWS

President Tinubu’s Son, Seyi Stirs Reactions As He Posts New Photos Of Himself On Instagram

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 mins ago
0 306 1 minute read

Seyi Tinubu, who is popularly known as the son of Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has triggered a lot of reactions on Instagram with the latest photos he uploaded a few moments ago on the micro-blogging site. Taking to his office Instagram page, Seyi shared new lovely photos of himself where he appears in a stunning all white outfit that gave him a remarkable look. He then went on to caption the post with “very few men are wise by their own counsel, or learned by their own teaching; for he that was only taught by himself had a fool as his master.”

Check out the latest amazing pictures below:

Just as expected, these latest amazing pictures of Seyi grabbed the attention of his fans as well as his colleagues on Instagram, as many of them took to the comments section of the post to react with their delightful words.

Check out how they reacted below:

Photo Credit: Seyi Tinubu Instagram

Giddiwrite (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 mins ago
0 306 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Former Delta Governor And Ex-Convict, Ibori Masterminds Plea Bargain ‘Scam’ Between Tinubu Government, Suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele

5 mins ago

CHE VS LUT: How Caicedo Can Emulate Thiago Silva After His Terrible Debut For Chelsea

10 mins ago

‘Renewed Hope’: Don’t disgrace Nigeria, Natives tells Tinubu’s ministers

15 mins ago

Imo 2023: Labour Party Will Win Imo State, Achonu Is The Only Candidate Of The Party’ -Peter Obi

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button