President Tinubu’s Son, Seyi, Says the President Nigerians Had Been Yearning for Is Here

The Daily Post newspaper reports that Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that his father is the president Nigerians had been yearning for.

Seyi said this in a video message which has gone viral on social media.

His statement comes amid the biting economic hardship occasioned by his father’s removal of petrol subsidy on the assumption of office.

But he insisted that his father will not disappoint Nigerians.

Despite the monumental increase in the pump price of petrol and the attendant hardship, the President’s son urged Nigerians to keep faith with his father to deliver on the “Renewed Hope” mandate.

He said:

“I wanna say thank you for the faith you have in our president. And I guarantee you President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not fail.

“Nigeria, the hope that we’ve been looking and hoping for is here. The president that we’ve all wanted is here.”

The Tinubu presidency would perhaps mark the first time in Nigeria’s checkered political history that the son of the President would be so prominently involved, and vocal about his father’s politics. Whether this is a good or bad development remains to be seen as only time will tell.

