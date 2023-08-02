President Tinubu’s new ministerial nominees and their states of origin
President Bola Tinubu forwarded a fresh list of 19 ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation on Wednesday.
According to the PUNCH, the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, submitted the latest batch of cabinet list to the Senate.
Below are the names of the nominees and their states of origin:
Ahmed Tijani Kwazo -Kano State
Bosun Tijani – Ogun State
Dr Isiak Salako – Ogun State
Dr Tunji Alausa – Lagos State
Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu – Kebbi State
Adegboyega Oyetola – Osun State
Atiku Bagudu – Kebbi State
Bello Mattawale – Zamfara State
Ibrahaim Gaidam – Yobe State
Simon Lalong – Plateau State
Lola Ade John – Lagos
Dr Mariam Shetti – Kano State
Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu – Adamawa State
Prof Taye Mamman – Adamawa State
Sen Sabi Abdullahi – Niger State
Senator Alkali Ahmed Saidu – Gombe State
Senator Heineken Lokpobori – Bayelsa State
Uba Maigari Ahmadu – Taraba State
Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo – FCT
The list includes a diverse range of experienced individuals who are anticipated to play key roles in the nation’s growth and governance. Nigerians anticipate a rigorous screening process when the Senate begins debates on the nominations to guarantee the selection of qualified and devoted persons who will positively contribute to the nation’s growth and advancement.
Johnupdates (
)