President Tinubu’s new ministerial nominees and their states of origin

President Bola Tinubu forwarded a fresh list of 19 ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation on Wednesday.

According to the PUNCH, the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, submitted the latest batch of cabinet list to the Senate.

Below are the names of the nominees and their states of origin:

Ahmed Tijani Kwazo -Kano State

Bosun Tijani – Ogun State

Dr Isiak Salako – Ogun State

Dr Tunji Alausa – Lagos State

Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu – Kebbi State

Adegboyega Oyetola – Osun State

Atiku Bagudu – Kebbi State

Bello Mattawale – Zamfara State

Ibrahaim Gaidam – Yobe State

Simon Lalong – Plateau State

Lola Ade John – Lagos

Dr Mariam Shetti – Kano State

Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu – Adamawa State

Prof Taye Mamman – Adamawa State

Sen Sabi Abdullahi – Niger State

Senator Alkali Ahmed Saidu – Gombe State

Senator Heineken Lokpobori – Bayelsa State

Uba Maigari Ahmadu – Taraba State

Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo – FCT

The list includes a diverse range of experienced individuals who are anticipated to play key roles in the nation’s growth and governance. Nigerians anticipate a rigorous screening process when the Senate begins debates on the nominations to guarantee the selection of qualified and devoted persons who will positively contribute to the nation’s growth and advancement.

