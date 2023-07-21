President Tinubu’s ministerial list is already creating problems among the Senators- Senate Source

According to a news that was published by the VANGUARD NEWSPAPER online this evening, it was reported that the Senate, had a closed-door meeting few minutes into the commencement of today’s plenary, as this largely necessitated by the list of ministerial nominees that was believed to have been submitted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It was reported that soon after taking the petitions, which was the fifth item in the Order Paper, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, announced that the Senators should go into an executive session, after the leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele an APC member, from the Ekiti Central Senatorial District had made the announcement.

Vanguard paper reported that the Senate entered into the closed-door session at 11.59a.m in the morning, and that the meeting may be about the ministerial nominees from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It was reported that a source in the Senate, while talking to Vanguard’s correspondent about the development under the condition of anonymity, said that the list was already creating problems among the Senators, which explained the need for the meeting.

He said, “President Tinubu’s ministerial list is already creating problems among the Senators. The President of the Senate, was already in possession of the list, and it may be read after the closed-door meeting, or next week since there will be no plenary tomorrow.”

Moses21 (

)