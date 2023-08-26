NEWS

President Tinubu’s Minister, Musawa Is Serving Corps Member; Her Appointment Is Illegal – NYSC Admits

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 59 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read

The NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, stated this, saying the scheme would take the necessary action on the matter.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has confirmed that the Minister of Arts and Culture, Mrs Hannatu Musawa, is currently doing her one-year youth service and therefore, occupying the ministerial position is in breach of the NYSC Act.

The NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, stated this, saying the scheme would take the necessary action on the matter.

SaharaReporters had on Thursday reported that a civic group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) confirmed that Musawa was still a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

HURIWA, in a statement signed by its National President, Emmanuel Onwubiko, had said the minister was posted to Onyilokwu Onyilowa and Co., said to be located at the old Banex Plaza, Abuja.

In a statement titled: “You can’t be a serving NYSC Corper and Minister at the Same Time” HURIWA had said her NYSC posting details are FC/23A/505.

Blasting the Senator Godswill Akpabio-led 10th Senate for allowing Musawa to “take a bow and go” HURIWA questioned the gesture by the lawmakers, some of whom, it hinted, had prior knowledge that there were unanswered posers over her NYSC status.

Meanwhile, speaking with Daily Trust over the issue, the NYSC spokesperson confirmed that the minister had been serving for the past eight months in the FCT.

He explained that it was against the NYSC Act for any corps member to pick up any government appointment until the one-year service was over.

He said Mrs Musawa was originally mobilised in 2001 for the youth service to Ebonyi State where she had her orientation programme but later relocated to Kaduna State to continue the programme.

He said it was when she got to Kaduna that she absconded and didn’t complete the programme.
Megwa noted that the scheme would look into the issue and take action where necessary.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 59 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The United States is being very flexible with the junta, It’s not burning its bridges- Usman Sarki

3 mins ago

Tinubu: Whatever Documents Procured By Atiku Are Of No Evidentiary Value At This Stage – Oladele Kayode

14 mins ago

I’ve done more than I promised, I’ll do more – Governor Uzodimma tells Imo workers

16 mins ago

‘Nigerians Are Now Suffering Like The Fulani Herdsmen, Everybody Now Is At The Same Level’ – Bodejo

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button