President Tinubu’s Counsel Didn’t Argue That Nullifying The Election Would Lead To Anarchy – Aide

The Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Social media, Olusegun Dada has reacted to the report that the new President has stated that nullifying presidential election on account of 25 per cent Federal Capital Territory votes could lead to chaos and anarchy.

Recall that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress failed to get 25 per cent of the votes cast in FCT during the last presidential election.

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The presidential election Tribunal commenced sitting few weeks ago to hear the cases by the parties.

Reacting, Olusegun Dada said on his verified Twitter page; “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s counsel didn’t argue nullifying the election would lead to anarchy”

He added; “They argued that Abuja is the 37th state for electoral purposes and any other interpretation would lead to anarchy. But as usual the fake news machines are desperate to twist it”

