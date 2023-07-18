“President Tinubu’s Counsel Didn’t Argue That Nullifying The Election Would Lead To Anarchy” – Aide

Olusegun Dada, the Aide and Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Social Media, has responded to a report regarding the nullification of the presidential election based on the 25 percent votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) potentially causing chaos and anarchy.

It should be noted that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, did not secure 25 percent of the votes in the FCT during the last presidential election.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged as the winner in the presidential election, defeating strong contenders such as Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party are currently challenging Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The tribunal has recently commenced hearing the cases brought forward by these parties.

In response to the situation, Olusegun Dada clarified on his verified Twitter page that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s counsel did not argue that nullifying the election would lead to anarchy. Instead, they presented the argument for electoral purposes. Abuja is considered the 37th state, and any other interpretation would result in anarchy.

Savigny (

)