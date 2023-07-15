President Tinubu’s 42 Days In Office Are Better Than What We Saw In Buhari-Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of the Ohanaeze Ndi’ Igbo Worldwide Socio-cultural Group, recently gave an interview on TVC news Television where he shared his views on the initial weeks of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. In his statement, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu mentioned that Tinubu’s first 42 days in office were better than what was seen during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

According to Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, as the leader of all Igbos, he believes that Tinubu’s first 42 days have been more promising. He pointed to the appointments made by Tinubu, highlighting the presence of an Igbo man in the country’s defense metrics as evidence of positive change.

Furthermore, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu expressed that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu appears to be a serious leader unlike Muhammadu Buhari, who initially displayed hostility but eventually became more favorable towards the Igbo people. He also acknowledged that towards the end of Buhari’s term, infrastructure development was brought to Ebonyi, Imo, and other southeastern parts of the country.

