President Tinubu’s 185bn Naira Palliatives Is Commendable, But It Might Be Of No Effect- Doyin Okupe

As the 185 billion Naira palliatives recently rolled out to the 36 state governors by the Bola Tinubu administration continues to occupy the front burner of public discourse around the country, prominent Southwest politician, and former Labour Party chieftain, Dr. Doyin Okupe has come out to describe the move as commendable albeit ineffective.

In a series of tweets posted on his Twitter handle on Saturday, August 19, Okupe, who was the former Director-General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council in the runup to the February 25 polls, opined that by succumbing to calls from experts for palliatives to be provided to cushion the harsh economic effects of the subsidy removal, Tinubu has done what any leader with empathy for his people will do.

He, however, expressed doubts that the monies released to states by the Federal Government as palliatives may not be effective as it may not get to all the persons it is intended for because of partisan politics.

See screenshots of his full tweet below:

