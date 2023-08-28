President Tinubu Will Sack Underperforming Ministers – Media Aide

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, stated on Monday that President Bola Tinubu is determined to ensure the success of his ministers and is not hesitant to dismiss any minister who proves ineffective in their role. Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Daily Rise, Ngelale highlighted that since assuming the presidency in February 2023, Tinubu has set specific benchmarks for various sectors across the country.

Ngelale emphasized Tinubu’s commitment to enforcing these benchmarks and his willingness to take prompt action, as demonstrated during his tenure as the Governor of Lagos State. He stressed that Tinubu is unafraid of imposing swift sanctions or removing underperforming individuals in order to achieve the desired outcomes. Ngelale underlined that the ultimate responsibility for the administration’s success or failure would be attributed to President Bola Tinubu himself, and he is determined not to accept failure.

Ngelale also revealed that during the interim period between Tinubu’s election as President-elect and his official inauguration on May 29, a proactive approach was taken. Tinubu established a series of reform committees spanning various sectors. He shared that Tinubu assessed the accomplishments of President Muhammadu Buhari and built upon them by creating a comprehensive plan.

Furthermore, each minister coming into office is fully aware of their responsibilities within specific time frames set by the President. This allows their performance to be measured against established benchmarks. Ngelale noted that this approach, characterized by clear expectations and accountability, is unprecedented in the history of Nigerian governance. In essence, President Tinubu’s commitment to effectiveness, clear performance measures, and accountability stands as a cornerstone of his approach to governance, with the aim of driving tangible progress and success across various sectors.

