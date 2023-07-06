President Tinubu to Personally Announce Rescheduled Census Dates – Confirms NPC Chief

The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Kwarra, revealed on Thursday that President Bola Tinubu will personally announce the rescheduled dates for the national population and housing census, which was postponed last April.

Following a briefing with the President at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja, Kwarra informed State House Correspondents that the NPC submitted its report to the President. Tinubu is expected to carefully study the report and make an informed decision regarding the new date for the nationwide census exercise.

Kwarra emphasized the Commission’s need for additional financial provisions due to the prolonged delay in conducting the census, as the financial requirements continue to expand.

“We provided President Tinubu with a comprehensive update on our level of preparedness and the anticipated outcomes. I am pleased to inform you that Mr. President has graciously approved his support for the Commission in conducting the census and our preparatory activities. While we are not facing any significant obstacles, his endorsement has provided us with the confidence and motivation to enhance our preparations,” stated Kwarra.

He further added, “We will continue with our preparations and wait for the official announcement of the census date, which President Tinubu will communicate to us after studying the report we have submitted to him.”

In the interim, Kwarra expressed gratitude for the President’s assurance of support, acknowledging his recognition of the significance of accurate data for national planning and development. “We are immensely grateful to President Tinubu for his commitment to our cause and his understanding of the importance of data in facilitating national planning and development,” Kwarra concluded.

By ensuring meticulous preparation and deliberation, the forthcoming announcement of the new census date by President Tinubu is anticipated to pave the way for an effective and comprehensive population and housing census across the nation. Source: Punch

