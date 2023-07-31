NEWS

President Tinubu To Make Nationwide Broadcast Today Amid Hardship In Nigeria

The broadcast comes amid hardship in the country following the removal of subsidu on premium motor spirit, otherwise known as petrol. 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make a broadcast to the nation today (Monday), July 31, 2023 at 7 pm.

 

Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

A statement issued by Dele Alake, the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications & Strategy, disclosed this on Monday morning. 

 

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress has vowed to mobilise affiliate unions and workers to embark on a seven-day nationwide strike starting on Wednesday. 

 

This is to protest against the rising cost of living following the fuel subsidy removal. 

 

Representatives of the Nigerian government will today (Monday) meet with the representatives of the organised labour in a move to avert the nationwide strike.

 

However, the NLC has advised citizens to stock up their homes with food, medicines and other essential things ahead of the planned seven-day strike. 

