President Tinubu to announce new date for Census – NPC

President Bola Tinubu is set to personally announce the new dates for the national population and housing census, which was postponed in April, Leadership reports.

This information was revealed by Nasir Kwarra, the chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), during a briefing with State House Correspondents at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.

Kwarra informed the reporters that the Commission had submitted its report to the President, who will carefully examine it and make an informed decision regarding the nationwide census.

It seems that the Commission may need to request additional financial provisions, as the longer the exercise is delayed, the greater the financial implications.

The announcement of new census dates by President Tinubu is eagerly awaited, as the population and housing census is a crucial undertaking for any country. It provides vital data for government planning, policy formulation, and resource allocation.

The census helps in understanding the demographic makeup of the nation, including population size, distribution, and other important socio- economic factors.

With this impending announcement, Nigerians can anticipate the resumption of preparations for the national population and housing census. It is a significant event that will contribute to the country’ s development and enable informed decision- making for a better future.

” We briefed him (Tinubu) fully on the level of our preparedness, the outcomes that we envisage and I’ ll like to say that Mr President has graciously approved to support the Commission in the conduct of census and our preparatory activities, though we’ re not stuck at all, but he has given us the courage and the impetus to upscale our preparation.

” So we’ ll continue our preparations and we’ ll hear from him eventually, the date that the census will take place because we’ ve made a submission to him that he will study before getting back to us.

” But as for the assurance of support, he has given that to us and we thank him immensely for this for also realizing the importance of data for the purpose of national planning and development, ” Kwarra stated.

Source: Leadership

