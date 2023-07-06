President Tinubu To Announce New Census Date, Says NPC Chief

National Population Commission Chairman Nasir Kwara said President Bola Tinubu will personally announce a new date for the National Population and Housing Census, which was postponed last April.

Kwara disclosed this to state reporters after his delegation briefed the President at the Presidential Residence in Aso Rock, Abuja.

During the briefing, the Arab Network for the Protection of Nature presented its report to the President that he should study and make an informed decision on when to conduct the national exercise.

According to Census Boss, the Commission will need more funding because the longer implementation is delayed, the greater its financial need.

“We have fully informed him (President Tinubu) of our level of preparation, the outcome we envisage, and I would say the president was very happy to support the decision,” he said. UNHCR helped make it happen. Our census and preparation activities, though we had no hiccups at all, gave us courage and incentive to improve our preparation.”

“So we will continue our preparations and we will eventually get a response from him which is the date he will take the census because we gave it to him and he will look for it before he comes back to us.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman assured the Committee of his support.

“He gave it to us and we thank him very much for also recognizing the importance of data for planning and development at the national level,” Kwarra explains.

Source; Punch papers.

Justusben (

)