President Tinubu submits 28 ministerial nominees to the Senate

President Bola Tinubu handed the much-anticipated cabinet list to the Senate for deliberation and approval yesterday, after a two-month delay that culminated in the legal deadline.

The list, which included 28 names, was personally handed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary by Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President.

The president is required to submit the names of ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation within 60 days after taking the oath of office, according to legislation that former President Muhammadu Buhari signed in March.

The Senate invoked relevant portions of its Standing Rules at yesterday’s plenary to receive Gbajabiamila and have him submit the presidential correspondence.

Gbajabiamila stated that the portfolios had not been assigned yet to allow the president to tinker with the ministries to which the candidates would be assigned. He later added that the president may restructure and create new ministries as part of his reform plan.

The chief of staff told reporters at State House in Abuja that 13 additional names will be presented to the Senate for approval soon.

The list includes the immediate past governors of Rivers, Kaduna, Ebonyi, and Jigawa. Nyesom Wike, Nasiru El-Rufai, David Umahi, and Abubakar Badaru, respectively.

Also on the list were Abubakar Momoh, Tukur, Chief Uche Nnaji, Arch. Ahmed Dangiwa, Dr. Betta Edu, Dr. Dorris Aniche Uzoka, Rt. Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo, Hon. Nkiru Onyeojiocha, Ambassador Yusuf Miatama, Hannatu Musawa, Professor Ali Pate, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, Hon. Stella Okotette, and Hon. Uju Kennedy Ohaneye.

Others on the list were Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN, Mr. Bello Muhammad G., Mr. Dele Alake, Senator John Eno, Mr. Muhammad Idris, Mr. Olawale Edun, Mr. Waheed Adebayo Adelabu, Mrs. Iman Suleiman Ibrahim, Professor Joseph Utsev, Senator Abubakar Kyari, and Senator Sani Abubakar Danladi.

The president pledged in the letter that an additional list of nominees would be sent to the Senate in due time. Akpabio referred the list to the Committee of the Whole for appropriate legislative action after reading the president’s letter.

