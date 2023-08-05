“President Tinubu should not be deceived by foreign powers”—Sen. Shehu Sani warns against invasion

The former senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District and human rights activist, Sen. Shehu Sani in a post on his verified Twitter handle warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to be deceived by foreign powers of the U.S., and the UK to stage military action against the Niger Republic. In his words, he emphatically advises Nigerian Senate to back down any request from the presidency to pass a bill that would allow a military invasion of Nigerien territory. He pointed out how the Western countries that pledged to support him to create tension are battling with the challenges of war.

To further put more elaboration on his point of discourse; PresidentTinubu was asked not to allow himself to be used as a scapegoat in the pursuit of power. Using the military to invade part of the West African region may not speak good end for all of us, the politician warned. However, he begged Nigerian Senate to evidentially weigh the implications and consequences of their decision and its impact on Nigerians and the whole of Africa.

Urging President Tinubu to allow more diplomatic channels to prevail in addressing issues like this in order not to endanger the life of Nigerian soldiers who will be at the forefront to make the sacrifice. Stressing further, he reminded all the senators representative of the states bordering the Niger Republic, to use common sense to avert unforeseen calamity. He concluded. What is your opinion? Please like and share.

