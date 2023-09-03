President Tinubu Sets To Travel To India For G -20 Leaders’ Summit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria, in collaboration with several ministers, is scheduled to journey to India to attend the G-20 Leaders’ Summit, set to commence on Monday in New Delhi. On September 3, 2023, the Daily Trust news broadcasting platform made this development public their Twitter page.

According to their report, President Tinubu will leave Abuja on Monday to attend the G-20 Leaders’ Summit thanks to a special invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Accompanying the President on this journey are key members of his cabinet, including Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, Dr. Bosun Tijani, and Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, who serves as the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

As disclosed by Ngelale, it is anticipated that the President will actively participate in and deliver keynote addresses at both the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and the Nigeria-India Business Conference held on the sidelines of the summit.

Additionally, he noted that the CEO Roundtable will see the participation of prominent figures from the Indian private sector, Nigerian industrialists, and senior government officials from both nations. The President’s objective is to utilize this platform to attract global capital and facilitate increased foreign direct investments in key labor-intensive sectors of Nigeria’s economy, thereby fostering job creation and expanding revenue streams.

It is worth recalling that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu assumed office as the President of Nigeria following the 2023 election and has since been taking proactive steps to ensure the stability of Nigeria’s economy.

