President Tinubu Set To Be Announced The Next Chairman Of ECOWAS

In a significant development, President Bola Tinubu is expected to be announced as the new chairman of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) today, on Sunday. According to Vanguard, this news was disclosed by Bayo Onanuga, a media aide to the president, through a tweet on his official handle. President Tinubu, who left Nigeria on Saturday, is currently attending the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in Guinea-Bissau.

According to Onanuga, the announcement of President Tinubu’s appointment will take place during the ongoing leadership meeting of the ECOWAS. He will succeed President Umaro Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, who recently visited Nigeria. President Tinubu’s new role as ECOWAS chairman will be officially proclaimed in Bissau during the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

