President Tinubu Sends Second List Of Ministerial Nominees To Nigerian Senate

The list was submitted to the Senate amid screening of Lateef Fagbemi, a nominee from Kwara State.

President Bola Tinubu has transmitted the list containing his second batch of ministers to the senate.

The president submitted the list through Femi Gbajabiamila, his Chief of Staff, on Wednesday.

Gbajabiamila was accompanied to the Red Chamber by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Senator Hassan Hadejia.

Already, the Senate had screened 25 nominees in the first batch as of the time of filing this report and there are three more nominees to go.

Gbajabiamila had last Thursday submitted the first list with 28 nominees to the red chamber and said more names would be forwarded to the upper chamber.

It is unclear the number of names on the second list as Senate President Godswill Akpabio is yet to unveil it.

