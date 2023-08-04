President Tinubu Seeks Senate Approval for Action Against Niger Republic’s Military Junta.

(Photo Credit: Africa )

President Bola Tinubu has formally written to the Nigerian Senate, requesting approval for military action and sanctions against the military officers responsible for the recent coup d’état in the neighboring Niger Republic. (Daily Post)

The letter, read on the floor of the Upper Chamber by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, outlines a series of measures aimed at restoring peace and democracy in the neighboring nation.

In the letter, President Tinubu expressed deep concern over the political situation in Niger, which led to the overthrow of the democratically elected government.

As the current leader of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), he emphasized the regional body’s outright condemnation of the coup and its commitment to ensuring the return of the democratically elected government.

To achieve this goal, President Tinubu presented a comprehensive plan of actions endorsed by ECOWAS.

The proposed measures include the closure and monitoring of all land borders with Niger, reactivating border drilling exercises, and cutting off electricity supply to the neighboring country.

Additionally, President Tinubu called for mobilizing international support to implement the provisions of the ECOWAS communique.

Furthermore, the letter proposed preventing the operation of commercial and special flights to and from Niger, as well as imposing a blockade on goods in transit to the country, especially from Lagos and eastern seaports.

The President also stressed the importance of sensitizing both Nigerians and the international community about the necessity of these actions, with a particular focus on social media platforms.

Notably, the letter also sought approval for a military build-up and the deployment of personnel for potential military intervention if the military junta in Niger persists in defying ECOWAS’ demands for a return to civilian rule.

President Tinubu’s proactive approach in seeking Senate approval for these measures demonstrates Nigeria’s commitment to upholding democratic values and regional stability.

The actions proposed by ECOWAS are part of a collective effort to ensure the return of democracy to Niger and prevent further destabilization in the region.

As the Nigerian Senate reviews President Tinubu’s letter, the international community watches closely, hoping for a peaceful resolution and the restoration of democratic governance in Niger Republic.

The proposed measures signify Nigeria’s unwavering dedication to promoting democracy, peace, and stability both within its borders and across the West African region.

AaronBuzo (

)