President Tinubu Says Fuel Subsidy Only Benefited Smugglers And Fraudsters

According to a report from Channels Television on July 31, 2023, President Bola Tinubu on Monday defended the fuel subsidy removal, maintaining that it benefitted only a few persons. Tinubu said this during a national broadcast on Monday evening, adding that the subsidy regime was unsustainable.

“I have consistently maintained for several years that the fuel subsidy had to go.” This once-beneficial measure had served its purpose. Every year, the subsidy costs us trillions of Naira.

“Such a large sum of money would be better spent on public transportation, healthcare, education, housing, and even national security.” Instead, it was going into the deep wallets and luxurious bank accounts of a small handful of people.

“This group had amassed so much wealth and power that they posed a serious threat to our economy’s fairness and the integrity of our democratic governance.” To put it bluntly, Nigeria will never be the society it was meant to be as long as such small, powerful, yet unelected groups have significant power over our political economy and the institutions that govern it.

“The whims of the few should never have sway over the hopes and dreams of the many.” If we want to be a democracy, the people must be sovereign, not the power of money.” He added that since the subsidy regime ended, the country had saved more money.

“We have saved over a trillion Naira in less than two months that would have been squandered on the ineffective fuel subsidy that only benefited smugglers and fraudsters,” he continued. “That money will now be used more directly and beneficially for you and your families.”

