President Tinubu Reveals How Much Has Been Saved From Fuel Subsidy Removal

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed that it has so far saved over N1 trillion after the removal of payment of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol.

Recall that President Tinubu had on May 29th, during his inauguration, announced the removal of fuel subsidy which has seen the price of petrol in the country increased.

Speaking on Monday in his nationwide broadcast on the state of the economy, the President noted that his administration has saved N1 trillion following the decision.

He said, “Our economy is going through a tough patch and you are being hurt by it. The cost of fuel has gone up. Food and other prices have followed it. Households and businesses struggle. Things seem anxious and uncertain.

“I understand the hardship you face. I wish there were other ways. But there is not. If there were, I would have taken that route as I came here to help not hurt the people and nation that I love.

“In a little over two months, we have saved over a trillion Naira that would have been squandered on the unproductive fuel subsidy which only benefitted smugglers and fraudsters. That money will now be used more directly and more beneficially for you and your families.”

Earlier, President Tinubu said his policies on fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange have started yielding positive results.

According to the President, the Federal Government already received support and commendations from the global communities over those policies.

President Tinubu made this known at the weekend at a Gala/Award Night event organised by the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF).

Tinubu, who was represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, appreciated civil servants for their numerous contributions to the country’s economic development.

He, however, admitted that the policies had caused the masses much suffering but promised succour would come to them very soon.

“We shall without delay cushion the pains being experienced by our people as a result of these measures through a number of well-targeted interventions aimed at giving adequate relief and succour to a great number of our long-suffering citizens, ” he said.

