President Tinubu remains the first person to be wrongly declared without getting 25% in FCT- PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) maintains that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the recent general elections, was declared as President erroneously without meeting the required 25 percent threshold in Abuja. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, has filed a court case challenging Tinubu’s victory.

On its Whatsapp platform, the PDP’s Publicity Secretary shared a statement asserting that Opeyemi Bamidele, a prominent witness for Tinubu, testified before the Presidential Election Petition Court, confirming that Tinubu failed to disclose earning $460,000 from drug trafficking in the United States. The PDP accuses Tinubu of not reporting this income to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in his nomination forms.

The PDP further argues that Tinubu cannot defend the election results declared by INEC for the presidential election in Kano State, as he was not present in the state or at the collation center on election day. According to the PDP, Tinubu only secured 19.5 percent of the votes in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, falling short of the 25 percent requirement specified in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended).

The PDP emphasizes that in previous instances, two presidents achieved the minimum 25 percent threshold in Abuja before being officially announced. Tinubu, however, is the first candidate to be wrongly declared as President without meeting this requirement.

The PDP contends that Tinubu’s declaration as President was invalid due to his failure to reach the mandated 25 percent in Abuja, his non-disclosure of the drug trafficking income, and his absence during the election process in Kano State. The party’s position remains steadfast as it pursues its legal challenge against Tinubu’s victory.

Source: Arise TV

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (

)