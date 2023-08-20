President Tinubu Redeploys three Ministers, assigns new roles to others

According to Daily post paper, President Bola Tinubu has given his approval for the reassignment of three Ministers, according to a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Engr. Abubakar Momoh has been moved from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

The Federal Ministry of Youth will soon be assigned to a Minister-designate.

The Ministers-designate for the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine & Blue Economy have been rearranged as follows:

(A) H.E. Adegboyega Oyetola is now the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy.

(B) Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is now the Honourable Minister of Interior.

(C) Hon. Sa’idu Alkali is now the Honourable Minister of Transportation.

Additionally, both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector are now part of the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following roles:

(i) Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources.

(ii) Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo is the Hon. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources.

The President has given his approval for the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management to be changed to the Federal Ministry of Environment. These changes will take effect immediately, as stated in the statement obtained by DAILY POST.

Recall that recently, President Bola Tinubu has unveiled his ministerial appointments, designating Nyesom Wike as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Furthermore, Dave Umahi, who previously held the position of governor in Ebonyi state, has been selected to take on the role of Minister of Works in the new government.

