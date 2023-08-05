President Tinubu reacts as the D’Tigress wins Afrobasket championship for fourth consecutive time

According to a news article that was published by The Nation paper online this evening, it was made known that the Nigeria’s D’Tigress on Saturday, defeated the Senegal in the final of the 2023 women’s Afrobasket championship.

Information that was given made it known that, The Rena Wakama-coached ladies, defeated the Senegalese 84-74 at the BK Arena, Kigali, Rwanda.

This victory makes Nigeria the second African country to win the women’s Afrobasket title four times in a row.

However, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was reacting to this positive development on his official Twitter handle this evening, he congratulated the ladies for winning the champion basketball tournament for the fourth time in a row, as he further said he was proud of their success.

He said, “I congratulate our very own D’Tigress @DtigressNG for a well deserved fourth consecutive AfroBasket Women Championship.”

Further talking, he said, “We are proud of you.”

