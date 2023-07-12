President Tinubu Orders Security Agencies To Find, Prosecute Perpetrators Of Plateau Killings

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the Nigeria security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the recent killings in the state of Plateau.

On Saturday 8th July 2023, unknown gunmen murdered nine persons and razed six houses in the Sabon Gari community located in Mangu Local Government Area, LGA of the state of Plateau.

One of the leaders, Jerry Datim in the community, had said there are people that haven’ t been seen since the attack took place in the community.

According to a statement on Tuesday 11th July 2023, a special adviser to the president on special duties, communications, and strategy, Dele Alake quoted President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as saying that the attacks were needless.

According to his words, he said- ” It is most unfortunate that in this orgy of violence, an innocent eight- month- old baby in Farin Lamba community of Vwang District, Jos south LG, died in a conflict she knew nothing about. “

He continued- ” A major consequence of perennial conflict is always the tragic loss of innocent lives. To build virile, peaceful, and prosperous communities demand tolerance and forgiveness for every perceived wrongdoing. “

Furthermore, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu asked community leaders, religious leaders, traditional rulers, and socio- cultural organizations in the country, Nigeria to work together in a bid to create long- lasting peace.

President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu charged the governments of the states of Plateau and Benue and emergency response agencies to provide support and immediate relief to victims who have been displaced as a result of the conflicts.

In the report which was made by TheCable, Caleb Mutfwang, governor of the state of Plateau, imposed a 24- hour curfew on Mangu Local Government Area, LGA of the state of Plateau following recent attacks.

Also, Abdusalam Abubakar, commander of tion Safe Haven (OPSH), in the state of Plateau, says he has temporarily relocated to the Local Government Area, LGA of the state of Plateau.

Abdusalam Abubakar stated that the move will allow him to collaborate with the local authority to mitigate the situation.

Source: TheCable

