President Tinubu Orders Manhunt For Killers In Plateau

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday in Abuja described the death of an eight-month-old baby in recent violence in Plateau and Benue states as “unfortunate”.

He ordered the security services to track down the masterminds of the crime, insisting that they face legal punishment. A press release signed by the police read: “Unfortunately, in this violent chaos, an innocent eight-month-old baby girl from Faren Lamba community in Phuang District, South Jos Local Government, died in a struggle without her knowledge.” special head. read Special Mission, communications and strategy advisor Dele Alake on Tuesday.

In a statement titled “Highland Murders: This Cycle of Violence Must Be Broken”, the President expressed his grief and grief over the incident, and condemned the killings in the country in Mango and parts of Benue state. Describing repeated retaliatory attacks as “unnecessary” and “avoidable,” said the president, “the main consequence of the ongoing conflict has been the tragic loss of life and the lives of innocent people.”

“While reaffirming the government’s uncompromising determination to eradicate violent crime and all forms of crime across Nigeria, the President directed the security services to pursue the masterminds of these acts,” the statement said.

Source; Punch newspapers.

