“President Tinubu Only Chose Those He Can Trust” – Blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus Responds To Critics

(image, from left to right: Tinubu, Blogger)

Blogger Stella Dimoko has shared her opinion on the President’s choice of political and private aides which he made public earlier this week.

Recall that the president chose 20 people who would be performing special functions for him as he undergoes the task of spearheading the country.

Some internet users seemed to be unimpressed by his choices, critiquing the obvious fact that a certain group of people were omitted from his list.

The blogger held the opinion that “president Bola Ahmed Tinubu chose people that can be trusted by him to fill the position of his personal aides.”

While some commentators supported the opinion and found it worthy of note that the president would only choose aides he can trust, others insisted on their criticism of his choices, lamenting and maintaining that at least one of his aides should have come from the said group.

GlamourGirl (

)