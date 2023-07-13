NEWS

“President Tinubu Only Chose Those He Can Trust” – Blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus Responds To Critics

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 356 1 minute read

(image, from left to right: Tinubu, Blogger)

Blogger Stella Dimoko has shared her opinion on the President’s choice of political and private aides which he made public earlier this week.

Recall that the president chose 20 people who would be performing special functions for him as he undergoes the task of spearheading the country.

Some internet users seemed to be unimpressed by his choices, critiquing the obvious fact that a certain group of people were omitted from his list.

The blogger held the opinion that “president Bola Ahmed Tinubu chose people that can be trusted by him to fill the position of his personal aides.”

While some commentators supported the opinion and found it worthy of note that the president would only choose aides he can trust, others insisted on their criticism of his choices, lamenting and maintaining that at least one of his aides should have come from the said group.

GlamourGirl (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 356 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions Trail Shehu Sani’s Tweet As Tinubu Writes To Senate To Approve 500 Billion For Palliatives

12 mins ago

Why Red Meat Is Bad For Your Body

14 mins ago

They are mounting pressure on Peter Obi to drop his petition against Tinubu- Yunusa Tanko

23 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Lagos girl running from dog dies of electrocution; Ondo pastor bags two-year jail term for stealing

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button