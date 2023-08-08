President Tinubu Meets Okonjo-Iweala At The Aso Villa

On Tuesday at the Aso Villa in Abuja, President Bola Tinubu had a meeting with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the WTO’s director general. Although at the time this report was filed, it was unclear why she was there.

The presidential committee on fiscal policy and tax changes was established and officially launched on Tuesday at the State House in Abuja by President Bola Tinubu.

The Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform (PCFPTR) will make sure that taxation is paid by the correct persons and used for the benefit of Nigerians. The PCFPTR’s chairman, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, stated that the committee would also make sure that tax payments are made through suitable procedures without constraining Nigerians who are most at risk.

Source: Nigeria Tribune

What is your Opinion and reaction on this topic?. Give feedback on the topic, don’t forget fell free to share on social media, follow, like and leave a comment.

Wonderinfo (

)