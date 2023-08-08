NEWS

President Tinubu Meets Okonjo-Iweala At The Aso Villa

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 45 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read

On Tuesday at the Aso Villa in Abuja, President Bola Tinubu had a meeting with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the WTO’s director general. Although at the time this report was filed, it was unclear why she was there.

The presidential committee on fiscal policy and tax changes was established and officially launched on Tuesday at the State House in Abuja by President Bola Tinubu.

The Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform (PCFPTR) will make sure that taxation is paid by the correct persons and used for the benefit of Nigerians. The PCFPTR’s chairman, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, stated that the committee would also make sure that tax payments are made through suitable procedures without constraining Nigerians who are most at risk.

Source: Nigeria Tribune

What is your Opinion and reaction on this topic?. Give feedback on the topic, don’t forget fell free to share on social media, follow, like and leave a comment.

Wonderinfo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 45 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

World Breastfeeding Week: Husbands, Suck Your Pregnant Wife’s Breasts – Health Official Advises

8 mins ago

Niger Is One Of The Poorest Countries In The World, Why Is The West So Interested In Them – Dr Austin Maho

19 mins ago

Father and son were goalkeepers, captains during match in Nigerian football competition

21 mins ago

Opposition members defecting to APC seeking daily bread: PDP

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button