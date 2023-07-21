President Tinubu is trying his best to get rid of corruption from the country – EFCC reveals

The Acting Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulkarim Chukkol, on Friday, reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to rid the nation of all forms of corruption and economic crimes.

The statement was made during the handover ceremony of the Detective Superintendent Nine Course in Abuja.

Chukkol described the event as an important milestone in the country’s ongoing war against corruption, stressing that trends in economic and financial crimes are constantly evolving.

He stressed the need for Commission officials to continue to wage a fierce battle against these crimes through prevention and enforcement.

Mr. Chukkol said: “Your handover today and your entry into the ranks of the Commission comes at a time when we are consolidating the efforts made over several years to fight corruption and all forms of economic and financial crimes.

“The trends in economic and financial crime continue to evolve and the EFCC must continue to fight a fierce battle against them through prevention, sensitization, and enforcement to serve as a deterrent.

“I reiterate the EFCC’s commitment to the President’s determination to rid the country of all forms of corruption and economic and financial crimes.”

According to Vanguard, Chukkol congratulated the graduates and their families and thanked the Commandant, trainers, and staff of the EFCC Academy for their dedicated efforts in the last 12 months.

He also emphasized the importance of continuous learning and personal development in their future careers.

“I advise you to take time for your personal development, which will go a long way in enhancing your service to the Commission and our country, Nigeria,” he said.

Dr. George Abang Ekpungu, Secretary of the EFCC, underscored the agency’s commitment to maintaining integrity, discipline, and the highest standards.

He noted that the EFCC Academy in Karu, Abuja, has been instrumental in preparing the graduates for their roles in the EFCC.

The agency scribe also urged the graduating cadets to maintain impeccable credentials and stand above all suspicion.

“They must be above suspicion. If you misbehave, if you abuse your position, we will send you home,” he said.

Earlier, Salman Auwal, head of the academy’s education department, described the rigorous training program they underwent, which included operational studies, legal studies, forensics, ICT, general studies,, and field studies.

“The EFCC has recruited gallant Nigerians who are performing admirably in their various roles.

“The graduates are ready, able, and willing to join the EFCC workforce to contribute their quota in the fight against corruption and the fight against economic and financial crimes in Nigeria,” he added.

Source: Vanguard

