NEWS

President Tinubu is trying his best to get rid of corruption from the country – EFCC reveals

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 355 2 minutes read

The Acting Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulkarim Chukkol, on Friday, reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to rid the nation of all forms of corruption and economic crimes.

The statement was made during the handover ceremony of the Detective Superintendent Nine Course in Abuja.

Chukkol described the event as an important milestone in the country’s ongoing war against corruption, stressing that trends in economic and financial crimes are constantly evolving.

He stressed the need for Commission officials to continue to wage a fierce battle against these crimes through prevention and enforcement.

Mr. Chukkol said: “Your handover today and your entry into the ranks of the Commission comes at a time when we are consolidating the efforts made over several years to fight corruption and all forms of economic and financial crimes.

“The trends in economic and financial crime continue to evolve and the EFCC must continue to fight a fierce battle against them through prevention, sensitization, and enforcement to serve as a deterrent.

“I reiterate the EFCC’s commitment to the President’s determination to rid the country of all forms of corruption and economic and financial crimes.”

According to Vanguard, Chukkol congratulated the graduates and their families and thanked the Commandant, trainers, and staff of the EFCC Academy for their dedicated efforts in the last 12 months.

He also emphasized the importance of continuous learning and personal development in their future careers.

“I advise you to take time for your personal development, which will go a long way in enhancing your service to the Commission and our country, Nigeria,” he said.

Dr. George Abang Ekpungu, Secretary of the EFCC, underscored the agency’s commitment to maintaining integrity, discipline, and the highest standards.

He noted that the EFCC Academy in Karu, Abuja, has been instrumental in preparing the graduates for their roles in the EFCC.

The agency scribe also urged the graduating cadets to maintain impeccable credentials and stand above all suspicion.

“They must be above suspicion. If you misbehave, if you abuse your position, we will send you home,” he said.

Earlier, Salman Auwal, head of the academy’s education department, described the rigorous training program they underwent, which included operational studies, legal studies, forensics, ICT, general studies,, and field studies.

“The EFCC has recruited gallant Nigerians who are performing admirably in their various roles.

“The graduates are ready, able, and willing to join the EFCC workforce to contribute their quota in the fight against corruption and the fight against economic and financial crimes in Nigeria,” he added.

Source: Vanguard

Healthmedical (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 355 2 minutes read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Gov Sule’s reply when Seun Okinbaloye asked him if the fuel price may still go higher than N617

9 mins ago

Ex -Imo Deputy Governor, Madumere, Congratulates Ondo First Lady As She Clocks 70

11 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Produce Evidence To Support Your Claim Of N22Billion Outstanding Debt From My Administration, Ikpeazu Challenges Gov. Otti, Insecurity: Tinubu Wants Military To Change Tactics

19 mins ago

Tinubu’s Last Appointment Was Full Of Lagos Politicians That Have Worked With Him Before–Dele Fulani

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button