President Tinubu Is Still Assuming Nigeria Is Like Lagos, What He Did Then Might Not Work Now- Mahdi Shehu

Mahdi Shehu, the Chairman of Dialogue Group has come out to say that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu taking tips from the playbook he used to govern Lagos might not bring solution or be the solution to resolving problems in a country as big as Nigeria.

According to Mr. Shehu who appeared in an interview on AIT this morning, President Tinubu is still assuming that Nigeria is like Lagos and that belief is wide off the mark.

In his own words as seen on AIT this morning…

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is still assuming Nigeria is like Lagos, Nigeria is not Lagos, what he did then might not work in Nigeria as a whole. The fact that he was able to tame commissioners and permanent secretaries, created an enclave in Lagos does not mean he can translate that into the Nigerian level. Nigeria is too big for that, too sophisticated for that, too wise for that and too wide for that. It will be difficult to supervise all the 48 ministers, some with questionable history that he has chosen and so on and so forth. He has achieved his life’s ambition to become the president. Now 3 months into his administration, maybe the President is beginning to realise that it’s not a game of one individual.”

