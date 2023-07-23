President Tinubu Is Doing His Worst Not His Best- Fr. Kelvin Ogwu To Nigerians

In a recent post on his official Facebook page, Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu, a highly influential Catholic priest on a mission in The Gambia, delivered a candid and critical message to Nigerians about their president’s performance. The priest expressed his belief that the president’s actions fell far short of commendable, asserting that he was actually performing at his worst instead of his best.

With a straightforward tone, Reverend Father Ugwu labeled the president as clueless, attributing this to his lack of experience in doing good deeds. He emphasized that the president’s inability to enact positive change for the country was rooted in his unfamiliarity with goodness and not due to any lack of opportunities to do so. The priest urged the public not to fall for the president’s political maneuvers, cautioning them to be vigilant and not to be deceived by empty promises.

In his message, Reverend Father Ugwu specifically addressed the prevalent practice of using Biblical references, such as the story of Moses, to compare the president’s character. He expressed bewilderment at the intertwining of religious narratives with political analysis, dismissing such associations as perplexing and irrelevant to the ongoing discussion.

The priest also addressed the tendency of some individuals to attribute the country’s challenges to their preferred candidate’s election loss. He dismissed this notion as a “silly tale” and called upon people to move beyond such excuses. Instead, he encouraged them to focus on the actual performance and actions of the current administration.

Reverend Father Ugwu’s message was a call for a more critical and objective assessment of the president’s actions. He implored the public not to be swayed by political rhetoric and religious analogies but to scrutinize the president’s deeds and decisions based on their real-world impact on the nation.

As a highly influential figure within the Catholic community, his message could resonate with many Nigerians and prompt them to engage in a more informed and constructive dialogue about the country’s leadership and the path towards positive change. His plea for a focus on accountability and performance rather than excuses may serve as a catalyst for a deeper examination of governance and political responsibility in Nigeria.

