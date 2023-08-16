President Tinubu Is Different From When He Was Lagos Governor – Maxi Okwu

The Former Chairman of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and public affairs commentator, Maxi Okwu, has insinuated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is different from the man he used to be when he was Lagos State Governor; as he said he was surprised that Nigeria could be experiencing hiccups even though the President came with experience.

Source: DailyPost.

Maxi Okwu had said, “He (Tinubu) came equipped with a college of mentees and experience as governor of Lagos State and as a politician. So, I am surprised at some of the hiccups we are experiencing today, considering his level of preparation for the position of President.”

Okwu, who spoke during an interview with DailyPost, insinuated that President Tinubu is different from when he was Governor of Lagos State. When asked to assess the administration of President Tinubu, the former APGA Chairman expressed surprise that Nigerins are facing hardship, as he maintained that the President was known for changing the face of Lagos State.

Okwu said he was surprised that Tinubu did not set up his cabinet early as he did in Lagos. He went further to express surprise that the President would announce the removal of fuel subsidy on the day of his inauguration. According to him, Nigeria has not done well under President Tinubu.

