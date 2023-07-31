President Tinubu Is Aware There’s Hunger In The Land – Obinna Nwosu

Contestant of Abia state governorship election, Obinna Nwosu recently shared a tweet regarding the suffering Nigerians are passing through because of the fuel subsidy removal. It’s no longer a news that things have become expensive, including transportation and foodstuffs.

According to Obinna Nwosu’s tweet, he made it known to us that Nigerians are suffering from starvation and people can’t afford a three square meal. The hardship and fuel hike has triggered starvation in the land, and people are complaining of hunger.

Obinna Nwosu made it known to us that the president of Nigeria, president Tinubu is aware there’s hunger in the land and Nigerians are complaining about it. He captioned his tweet saying;

“President Tinubu’s 20 minutes address to he nation was aimed at letting Nigerians know that he is aware that there is hunger in the land”.

Check out the screenshot below.

Obinna Nwosu is not satisfied with the hunger in the land, so he wants the government to resolve the issue in order for Nigerians to live a good life. Kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

Kellyblog (

)