President Tinubu Inherited A Dead But Standing Horse Economy – Soludo

According to vanguard news, Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has remarked that President Bola Tinubu took over an economy that could be described as a “lifeless horse that’s still upright.” He expressed the view that navigating through such an economy in the upcoming months would pose significant challenges for the President.

Soludo shared these insights during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, where he responded to Tinubu’s stance on allocating 90 percent of the country’s revenue to servicing external debt.

The governor conveyed his empathy and condolences to the President’s economic team, acknowledging the tough circumstances they face. Nevertheless, he expressed satisfaction with the President’s successful elimination of the long-standing issue of fuel subsidy and efforts to address the foreign exchange rate.

Soludo also emphasized, “From a macroeconomic perspective, this government inherited an economy that could be likened to a non-functional horse, but it was still standing. In terms of macroeconomics, navigating through this situation in the coming months will be challenging, without a doubt.”

He went on to commend the President for taking bold steps to eliminate the problematic practice of petrol subsidy and address the foreign exchange rate issue.

