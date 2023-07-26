President Tinubu Has Taken Off Very Well; 2 Months Is Too Short For Us To Judge His Government—Obun

During an interview with Arise , Cletus Obun, an APC member, stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has started his administration very well, pointing out that two months is too short for us to start judging his government. He added that the palliatives that should be put on the ground to act as sustainable palliatives must be focused on the roads, railways, vehicles, and ease of doing business.

Cletus Obun further stated that palliatives are only a temporary solution and cannot permanently solve our problem. He added that we have the human capital and conditions that can be used to solve the issue confronting the country at the moment. He, however, urged the people to be patient and give the president time so that he could get things in place.

According to him, “Remembwe recently in Feance, in the UK, people are going on strike on account of living conditions, but the Nigerian situation is remediable. The Nigerian situation can be mitigated, and we have the means, the materials, the natural resources, and the human capital to be able to deal with our situation and our condition, which is only a question of courage by the leadership, and this president, I’m very sure, has taken off very well. Two months is too short for us to start doing judgement time. Two months is too short, and I plead with the Nigerians to take it easy.”

Video Credit: Arise (19:08)

Squareblogg (

)