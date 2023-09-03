President Tinubu Has Nothing He Wants To Do In The Next Six Months’ – Ex-Minister Umaru Dembo

Former Petroleum Minister, Umaru Dembo, recently shared his perspective on the state of readiness of President Bola Tinubu’s administration. In a recent interview with Daily Trust, Dembo asserted that President Tinubu and the country’s governors are ill-prepared for the task of governance. Dembo, who played a role in President Tinubu’s campaign team, expressed his bewilderment at the extended duration it took for the President to assemble his cabinet.

He went on to emphasize that, in his opinion, President Tinubu lacks a concrete plan for the next six months. When queried about his assessment of President Tinubu’s administration, Dembo remarked that individuals aspiring to hold high political positions in Nigeria, such as the presidency or governorship, often pursue these roles due to their financial capacity or ability, without adequate preparation for the responsibilities and tasks that come with the positions.

Dembo pointed out a pressing issue: the current government’s delay in forming a functional cabinet. According to established norms, the President should have appointed his ministers within 60 days of assuming office, but this crucial step has not been promptly accomplished. Dembo highlighted the need for a clear strategy to govern the nation, manage its affairs, enforce discipline, and promote economic empowerment across various sectors. He firmly asserted that neither the President nor the governors have made adequate preparations for these critical aspects of governance.

