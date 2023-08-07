President Tinubu Has No Hiding Place; Atiku Would Ensure That The Man Is Exposed – Phrank Shaibu

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communications to the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has insisted that there is no hiding place for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; as he maintained that his principal would ensure that the former Lagos governor is exposed.

Source: DailyPost.

Phrank Shaibu had said, “However, the man (Tinubu) who nominated them has no educational history. He has no primary school, secondary school or university classmates. This is because he has no classmates. This is a man whose entire life, background and credentials remain unknown and Atiku will ensure that the man is exposed. The moment of truth is here and President Tinubu has no hiding place.”

DailyPost reported that Shaibu alleged that President Tinubu has no classmates. According to him, many of the ministerial nominees who have been grilled by the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, have been able to prove beyond doubt that they truly attended primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions. He insisted that the President has been unable to mention his classmates, hence, the reason for the questions about his education.

Shaibu maintained that President Tinubu would soon be exposed by his principal, Atiku.

